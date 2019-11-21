Man who fatally shot Las Vegas casino executive sentenced

The man who fatally shot a Las Vegas casino executive and wounded another during a company picnic last year was sentenced Thursday.

The man who fatally shot a Las Vegas casino executive and wounded another during a company picnic last year was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Anthony Wrobel, 44, a former employee at The Venetian, was charged in the shooting of two of the resort’s executives at a picnic at Sunset Park on April 15, 2018. One of the executives, Mia Banks, died. Another, Hector Rodriguez, was seriously wounded.

Wrobel pleaded guilty in September to one count of first degree murder with use of a deadly weapon and one count of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon. He was arrested at a Texas freeway rest stop four days after the killing and was returned to Las Vegas.

Clark County District Court Judge Douglas Herndon on Thursday sentenced Wrobel to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge with a minimum 20 years until parole eligibility. He will serve another 5 to 20 years consecutive to the murder charge for using a weapon.

Herndon also sentenced Wrobel to 8 to 20 years for attempted murder with a weapon enhancement of 5 to 20 years.

The sentences will run consecutively.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

