Man who shot Vegas police officer sentenced to prison

Edgar Samaniego, who pleaded guilty to shooting and critically wounding Las Vegas officer Shay Mikalonis, was sentenced to prison on Friday.

Edgar Samaniego, 21, who pleaded guilty to shooting Metro officer Shay Mikalonis, led out of the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center after being sentenced at least 20 years in prison on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A file photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows officer Shay Mikalonis.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File)

A Las Vegas judge on Friday sentenced the man who shot and critically wounded Metropolitan Police Department officer Shay Mikalonis to at least 20 years in prison.

Edgar Samaniego, 21, pleaded guilty in November to shooting the 29-year-old officer, paralyzing Mikalonis from the neck down. Mikalonis, who requires 24-hour care and breathes with the assistance of a ventilator, spent months in a rehabilitation center before returning to Las Vegas last spring.

District Judge Carli Kierny on Friday sentenced Samaniego to between 20 and 50 years behind bars for attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm where a person might be endangered, and two counts of discharging a firearm from or within a structure.

Mikalonis was shot as he was handcuffing someone outside of Circus Circus during a Black Lives Matter demonstration on June 1, 2020.

Authorities have said that Samaniego had not been participating in the protests, multiple of which had taken place in Las Vegas in the summer of 2020 and were sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Samaniego admitted to firing at least three more shots from the Travelodge, a motel across the street from Circus Circus, after he shot Mikalonis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

