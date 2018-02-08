Man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter gets extension to remove arsenal

The Arizona man who sold bullets to Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock has been granted more time to get rid of his guns and ammunition.

Douglas Haig, right, at a news conference with his attorney, Marc J. Victor, center, on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Chandler, Arizona. (Ross Leviton/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michelle Burns released Douglas Haig from custody last week on the condition that he remove all weapons, ammunition and related equipment from his home by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

But on Wednesday, Haig’s lawyer filed a motion to extend that timeframe by two days, arguing that “additional time is needed to find a person with the appropriate credentials to take possesion of the weapons and related items.”

The judge granted the extension.

If Haig, 55, does not rid his home of all weapon-related items by 5 p.m. Friday, he could be taken back into custody and could face additional penalties.

A warrant for Haig’s arrest was issued Friday for a charge of conspiracy to manufacture and sell armor-piercing ammunition without a license. Haig appeared in court later that day, hours after holding a news conference with his lawyer, who told reporters he did not expect his client to face charges.

Haig’s Arizona attorney, Marc J. Victor, has not returned calls regarding the criminal case.

If convicted, Haig could face up to five years in prison, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Las Vegas.

