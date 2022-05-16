Margaret Rudin’s 2001 murder conviction vacated

Margaret Rudin, who spent nearly 20 years in prison in the slaying of her millionaire husband, Ron, has had her murder conviction vacated.

Notorious Las Vegas suspect Margaret Rudin has had her murder conviction tossed out in the death of her millionaire husband.

“I’m very, very grateful to God,” Rudin said in a phone interview late Monday morning. “I will be 79 years old at the end of this month. so I am very, very grateful.”

A federal judge made the ruling on Sunday.

Rudin, 78, previously was convicted of murder in the killing of her spouse, Ron Rudin. The real estate developer and businessman was shot in the head as he slept in the couple’s Las Vegas home in 1994.

The media later dubbed Margaret Rudin “the Black Widow” in one of the most high-profile murder cases in Las Vegas history. She was convicted of murder in 2001 and served nearly 20 years in prison for the killing before being released on parole in 2020.

Margaret Rudin’s attorney, Greg Mullanax, confirmed on Monday that U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware had conditionally granted a writ of habeus corpus filed on her behalf, meaning the murder conviction is vacated.

Mullanax said Clark County prosecutors now must decide whether to appeal Boulware’s ruling or retry Margaret Rudin on a murder charge.

The conviction was vacated because of ineffective assistance of counsel as it pertained to Margaret Rudin’s late defense attorney, Michael Amador, according to Mullanax and court documents.

Sunday’s ruling means Margaret Rudin’s parole requirements also are vacated.

