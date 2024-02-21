Marshawn Lynch enters plea deal in DUI case, judgment stayed

Lynch had been charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI, failing to drive in a travel lane and driving an unregistered vehicle. A trial was set to begin Wednesday.

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch agreed on Wednesday to take DUI classes and community service as part of a negotiation in connection with his 2022 arrest in Las Vegas.

Lynch had been charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI, failing to drive in a travel lane and driving an unregistered vehicle. A trial was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, but attorneys instead announced the case had been resolved.

Attorney Richard Schonfeld said in court that Lynch would be submitting to the DUI charge with the understanding that the remaining charges would be dropped.

Judgement on the case was stayed pending Lynch’s completion of several requirements, according to Las Vegas City Attorney Jeff Dorocak.

Lynch was arrested in August 2022 after he was found asleep and smelling of alcohol behind the wheel of a car that appeared to have been driven against a sidewalk near downtown Las Vegas. Lynch was falling asleep while speaking with officers during a traffic stop near Fairfield and Utah avenues, according to an arrest report, and he was seen on body-camera footage barely responding to police questions.

Along with the classes and 200 hours of community service, Lynch must complete a victim impact panel, undergo an alcohol evaluation, stay out of trouble for one year and pay a $1,140 fine.

“Mr. Lynch has not be convicted of any offense at this time,” Lynch’s attorneys Schonfeld and David Chesnoff wrote in a statement. “He has agreed to complete certain requirements which will result in this case being closed as a reckless driving traffic offense.”

If Lynch fails to meet the requirements he would be sentenced on the DUI charge.

A sentencing hearing is set for May 21.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Las Vegas Review-Journal staff reporter David Wilson contributed to this report.