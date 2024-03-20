77°F
Courts

Metro officer pleads guilty to stalking DA’s daughter

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2024 - 2:55 pm
 
Christopher Young (Metropolitan Police Department)
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer has pleaded guilty to stalking his ex-fiance, who is a judicial candidate in Las Vegas Municipal Court.

Christopher Young, 38, was accused of using a police database to trace a vehicle outside the home of Rebecca Wolfson, the daughter of Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

During a court hearing on March 6, Young pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of stalking.

Justice of the Peace Nadia Wood ordered him to stay out of trouble for a year and comply with conditions of probation. If he fails to complete probation, he could face a suspended jail sentence of 90 days, court records show.

He also agreed to continued outpatient mental health treatment, and he will remain on house arrest until a sentencing hearing, defense attorney Peter Christiansen said during the March 6 hearing, court records show.

Christiansen did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday.

Young waived a preliminary hearing for a felony charge of injuring or tampering with a vehicle, in order to plead guilty to a gross misdemeanor version of the charge in District Court.

A sentencing hearing in District Court is scheduled for April 30, court records show.

According to an arrest warrant, Young used a police database to conduct a records check on the license plate of a vehicle parked outside Rebecca Wolfson’s home. Video surveillance from her neighborhood later captured Young appearing to throw something towards her house, the warrant said.

A friend who visited Rebecca Wolfson on Oct. 21 found their car’s window broken, and their passenger side dented, according to the warrant. Young was accused of causing more than $4,600 in damage.

Young has been working for Metro since 2016 and was most recently assigned to the homeland security and special operations division. Metro has previously said he has been suspended without pay.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

