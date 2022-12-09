Michele Fiore applies for vacant seat in Pahrump Justice Court

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore has applied to fill a vacant seat in Pahrump Justice Court.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore has applied to fill a vacant seat in Pahrump Justice Court. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore has applied to fill a vacant seat in Pahrump Justice Court.

Fiore ran an unsuccessful campaign for state treasurer in this year’s midterms, losing to Democrat Zach Conine. She was again surrounded by controversy in the aftermath of the election, when she was captured on video making ugly remarks about Amy Tarkanian, a TV political pundit and former chair of the state Republican Party.

Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly confirmed Friday that Fiore is one of 20 people who have applied for the vacant seat in Pahrump Justice Court.

Fiore did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Friday.

Other applicants include former Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly and former Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo.

The new justice of the peace will replace Kent Jasperson, who died of cancer in August. The term will last for nearly five years, expiring in January 2027, according to a prior statement from the county.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.