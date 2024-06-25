‘More questions than answers’: Judge declines release of suspect in Tupac killing

A judge on Tuesday declined to release a man accused of orchestrating the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Duane Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, is led into the courtroom during a status hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Duane Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, center, and his attorney Carl Arnold, right, appear in court during a status hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who has been indicted on a murder charge, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $750,000 bail. Last week, court documents indicated that Davis had found a bond company, E-Bail, that was willing to post bond.

When District Judge Carli Kierny set the bail in January, the judge ordered him to be under house arrest with high-level electronic monitoring if he posted it.

Kierny said at the start of a Tuesday hearing that its purpose was to ensure the bond was not posted with proceeds from talking about the murder of Shakur. At the end of the hearing, she said, “I’m left with more questions than answers.”

