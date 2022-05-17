Murder charge filed against Las Vegas man in California church shooting

Prosecutors filed a murder charge that could result in the death penalty for a Las Vegas man accused of carrying out a mass shooting in Southern California.

David Chou (Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

An Orange County Sheriff's Department officer guards the grounds at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The Orange County district attorney’s office on Tuesday filed a murder charge that could carry the death penalty in the case of a Las Vegas man accused of a fatal mass shooting at a Southern California church.

On Monday, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said the shooting a day earlier was fueled by “political tensions” between China and Taiwan, and the suspect’s “hatred” of the Taiwanese community. Authorities said 68-year-old David Wenwei Chou is a Chinese national and U.S. citizen.

Prosecutors in California filed 10 charges against Chou, including murder with enhancements of discharging a firearm resulting in death and lying in wait, according to a statement from the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Chou also faces five counts of attempted premeditated murder and four felony counts of possession of an explosive device. If convicted of the charges, Chou could face the death penalty, the statement said.

He remained in jail on Tuesday with a $1 million bail, according to jail records.

The FBI on Monday launched a separate “federal hate crimes” probe, Assistant Director in Charge for the Los Angeles division Kristi Johnson told reporters in California. The district attorney’s office said the complaint filed Tuesday can be amended to add additional charges.

Investigators believe that a day before the shooting, Chou drove from Las Vegas to Laguna Woods, a community about 275 miles south. At the Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, which shares a space with the Geneva Presbyterian Church, Chou chained the church doors, used “super glue” to disable the locks and tried to nail shut at least one entrance, Barnes said.

But parishioners, including 52-year-old Dr. John Cheng, who was killed in the shooting, fought back and hogtied Chou before police arrived, the district attorney’s office said.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said that while Chou thought he was leading “lambs to slaughter,” the parishioners acted like “lions” who “fought back against the evil that tried to infiltrate their house of worship.”

“Good will always win over evil and hate will not be tolerated anywhere in Orange County,” Spitzer said in the statement. “Dr. John Cheng is the embodiment of everything good and he laid down his life to protect dozens of others, including his own mother. That act of pure selflessness and heroism will not be forgotten.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.