Courts

Nevada releases O.J. Simpson from parole early

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2021 - 11:53 am
 
In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for ...
In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. The 74-year-old former football hero, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, the day after a hearing before the Nevada state Board of Parole, Kim Yoko Smith, spokeswoman for the Nevada State Police, said Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

O.J. Simpson, who went to prison for his role in a 2007 robbery and kidnapping case in Las Vegas, will no longer be under the state’s supervision.

The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted a hearing on Nov. 30, and a decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on Dec. 6.

According to a statement issued Tuesday by the Nevada State Police, “Mr. Simpson has been on parole since October 1, 2017, and his parole term would otherwise expire on February 9, 2022.”

The disgraced football star had been entangled in Nevada’s criminal justice system since 2007, when he enlisted armed robbers to steal sports memorabilia back from two collectors at Palace Station in Las Vegas.

He was convicted the following year and received a prison sentence of nine to 33 years.

Simpson, then 70, was released from Lovelock Correctional Center in Northern Nevada on Oct, 1, 2017. According to Clark County District Court records, his parole would include curfew, theft counseling and permission for officers to inspect his home.

He was acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman but was found liable for their deaths in a civil trial.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

