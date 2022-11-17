New details released about alleged motive in RJ reporter’s killing

Hours before investigative reporter Jeff German was killed, Robert Telles was told that Clark County was preparing to release copies of his emails to the Review-Journal.

Then-Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talks to Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German in his Las Vegas office on May 11, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, talks to attorney Ryan Helmick in court before a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. The Review-Journal was granted access to copies of search warrants in the case. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Hours before Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German was killed, then-Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was told that the county was preparing to release copies of his emails to the news organization.

According to copies of search warrants released to the Review-Journal on Thursday by District Court, homicide detectives investigating German’s death interviewed Roberta Lee-Kennett on Sept. 7, the day Telles was arrested on a murder charge.

German had previously reported on Telles’ conduct and allegations that he was having an “inappropriate relationship” with Lee-Kennett. The reporter was working on a possible follow-up story about Telles before he was killed on Sept. 2.

Lee-Kennett told police that the day before German was killed, she and Telles were sent an email from Clark County attorneys, informing them that the county was planning to release “emails and Microsoft Teams messages between her and Telles” on Sept. 6, according to affidavits prepared in support of the search warrants.

At about 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 2, Lee-Kennett emailed Telles about the message from the county attorneys. Telles responded that he would “review the email,” the affidavits state.

At 9:12 a.m., a maroon GMC Yukon Denali registered to Telles’ wife left their home, according to the document. Surveillance footage first captured a similar vehicle near German’s house at about 10:54 a.m.

Prosecutors have said a man walked into German’s side yard at 11:18 a.m. and waited about five minutes before German came outside. The reporter then was immediately attacked.

Previously released footage showed the suspect leaving German’s house and arriving again in a GMC Denali, when he walked back toward where German’s body was found before driving away from the scene.

German was found dead with multiple stab wounds the following day outside his home. Telles was arrested after officials said a DNA test showed that his DNA was found underneath German’s fingernails.

Telles has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder with a deadly weapon against a victim who is 60 or older.

Officials have pointed to German’s reporting as a motive in the case. According to the search warrant affidavits, Lee-Kennett told detectives that Telles was “very upset and angry with German over the release of the article and the timing of the release so near to his re-election campaign.”

“Telles was also concerned about the release of future articles by German,” Lee-Kennett told detectives, according to the affidavits. “Lee-Kennett was aware that the articles had caused Telles professional problems with his legal career as an attorney.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.