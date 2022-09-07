Police arrest county official in reporter’s stabbing death

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

Authorities served search warrants Wednesday morning in connection with the slaying of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles washes his car outside his home on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In this May 11, 2022, file photo, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talks to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in his Las Vegas office. Telles has denied allegations by current and former staffers of a hostile work environment and an “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police homicide detectives inspect a vehicle at the home of Robert Telles on the 9600 block of West Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas police officers leave the home of Robert Telles on the 9600 block of West Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Las Vegas police officer blocks off the entrance to the Tuscany Trails neighborhood and the home of Robert Telles on the 9600 block of West Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas police officers near the home of Robert Telles on the 9600 block of West Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Outgoing Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles washes his car outside his home on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Outgoing Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles washes his car outside his home on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Police surround the home of outgoing Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police homicide detectives and a crime scene investigator outside the home of Robert Telles on the 9600 block of West Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Las Vegas police officer and homicide detectives speak near the home of Robert Telles on the 9600 block of West Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas police officers and homicide detectives near the home of Robert Telles on the 9600 block of West Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The parking spot of outgoing Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Glen Meek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this May 11, 2022, file photo, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talks to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in his Las Vegas office. Telles has denied allegations by current and former staffers of a hostile work environment and an “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

In this May 11, 2022, file photo, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talks to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in his Las Vegas office. Telles has denied allegations by current and former staffers of a hostile work environment and an “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

In this March 24, 2014, file photo, Immigration Reform for Nevada supporter Robert Telles is seen during a fasting event outside the office of U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., in protest of Congress not taking action on comprehensive immigration reform. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A “warning keep out,” sign is seen at the entrance of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German’s house on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. German was found dead with stab wounds outside his home Saturday morning. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A “warning keep out,” sign is seen at the gate of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German’s house on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. German was found dead with stab wounds outside his home Saturday morning. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sign at the office of outgoing Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles notifies visitors that the office is closed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A "temporarily closed" notice hangs on the door of the Clark County public administrator's office on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle is towed from the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle is towed from the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle is towed from the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle is towed from the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle is towed from the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police crime scene investigator takes photos of a vehicle outside the home of Robert Telles on the 9600 block of West Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday, Sep. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas police crime scene investigators walk in the street outside the home of Robert Telles on the 9600 block of West Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Las Vegas police crime scene investigator takes photos of a vehicle outside the home of Robert Telles on the 9600 block of West Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Las Vegas police crime scene investigator looks over paperwork near a vehicle outside the home of Robert Telles on the 9600 block of West Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Las Vegas police crime scene investigator takes photos as other officers talk in the street outside the home of Robert Telles on the 9600 block of West Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Las Vegas police crime scene investigator puts a "warning keep out" sticker along the bumper of a vehicle outside the home of Robert Telles on the 9600 block of West Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas police crime scene investigators put a "warning keep out" sticker along the hood of a vehicle outside the home of Robert Telles on the 9600 block of West Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas police crime scene investigators put a "warning keep out" sticker along the hood of a vehicle outside the home of Robert Telles on the 9600 block of West Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas police homicide detectives work beneath a tent in the street outside the home of Robert Telles on the 9600 block of West Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas police crime scene investigators put "warning keep out" stickers on a vehicle outside the home of Robert Telles on the 9600 block of West Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Las Vegas police crime scene investigator puts a "warning keep out" sticker atop a vehicle outside the home of Robert Telles on the 9600 block of West Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A vehicle is towed from the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle is towed from the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle is towed from the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A SWAT vehicle is seen near the house of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Less than a day after asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, police arrested Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on Wednesday on suspicion of murder, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

Hours earlier, Las Vegas police interviewed Telles and searched his home.

By 6 p.m. Wednesday, police had returned in tactical gear and were surrounding the home while Telles remained inside. About 30 minutes later, he was wheeled out of the home on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

The morning search marked a stunning development in the police investigation because it indicated for the first time that the killing might be related to German’s work exposing public wrongdoing. German’s investigation of Telles this year contributed to the Democrat’s primary election loss, and German was working on a potential follow-up story about Telles before he was killed.

Tuesday afternoon, police released photos of a vehicle tied to the homicide suspect: a red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali. Later that evening, Review-Journal reporters observed Telles in the driveway of his home, standing next to a vehicle matching that description.

Robert Telles just arrived at his house. Reporters asked him if he had any comment. I asked why police towed his vehicle. He had no comment. Story: https://t.co/3CSa7B4XeS pic.twitter.com/tgQ7JuI9BX — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) September 7, 2022

Police arrived at Telles’ home in the western valley around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and blocked off nearby streets. Shortly before 9 a.m., police released a statement saying they were “currently serving search warrants” in connection with the homicide investigation.

“No further information will be provided at this time,” police said in the statement.

Police later announced that Lombardo and Capt. Dori Koren would provide an update on the investigation Thursday morning.

Detectives interviewed Telles during the search of his home, according to authorities.

The GMC vehicle and a second vehicle were towed from Telles’ property at about 12:50 p.m on Wednesday. The residence is less than 6 miles from the home where German was found dead on Saturday.

Attempts to reach Telles for comment on Wednesday were not successful. When he arrived home at about 2:20 p.m., he was wearing what appeared to be a white hazmat suit. He did not respond to reporters’ questions as he entered his garage and closed the door.

Later, police again gathered outside the home and cordoned off the area with yellow tape. A SWAT vehicle and multiple other emergency vehicles had arrived in the area by 6 p.m.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson declined to comment on the homicide investigation earlier Wednesday.

German spent months reporting on the turmoil surrounding Telles’ oversight of the public administrator’s office.

The 45-year-old Democrat lost his re-election bid in June’s primary after German’s findings were published. German also had recently filed public records requests for emails and text messages between Telles and three other county officials: Assistant Public Administrator Rita Reid, estate coordinator Roberta Lee-Kennett and consultant Michael Murphy. Lee-Kennett was identified in previous stories as a subordinate staffer allegedly involved in an “inappropriate relationship” with Telles.

German, 69, was found dead on Saturday morning outside his northwest Las Vegas home, the Metropolitan Police Department reported. Police said they believe he was fatally stabbed during an altercation the day before.

Two pieces of surveillance footage in the investigation have been made public.

The first shows an unidentified suspect wearing a wide straw hat, gloves and a bright orange long-sleeved shirt. The other captures a vehicle police say was tied to the suspect: a 2007 to 2014 red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles and a sunroof.

“It appears the suspect was potentially casing the area to commit other crimes before the homicide occurred,” police said in a statement on Tuesday.

German’s death came months after he reported that current and former employees alleged that Telles fueled a hostile work environment and carried on a relationship that impaired the office’s ability to deal with the public. The complaints led to co-workers secretly videotaping the two in the back seat of Lee-Kennett’s car in a parking garage. The story also included claims of bullying and favoritism by Telles.

Telles denied the accusations and said Lee-Kennett, who also worked under former Public Administrator John Cahill, was simply one of the people he “could lean on” while he tried to change the office atmosphere.

He placed third in his party’s primary for re-election to the county office, which oversees the estates of those who have died.

That same month he lashed out at German in a series of public Twitter posts, accusing the reporter of preparing “lying smear piece #4.”

Top Clark County managers hired former coroner Murphy in late May to tackle friction in the public administrator’s office. Murphy was at the office around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday but declined to comment.

By 10:30 a.m., a sign had been posted at the entrance that read, “This building is temporarily closed.”

Though Telles remains in office through the end of the year, his whereabouts on Wednesday morning were unknown. His parking spot sat empty at the public administrator’s office on Shadow Lane.

Outbursts follow investigation

The Review-Journal’s first investigative story on Telles was published in mid-May.

The story described a 19-page confidential retaliation complaint filed with the Clark County Office of Diversity by estate coordinator Aleisha Goodwin, where she provided details of Telles’ relationship with Lee-Kennett, the videotaping and his alleged micromanagement of the full-time workers.

“The county has failed to protect employees from a mentally and emotionally abusive situation that has continued now for two years-plus, and the mental and physical health ramifications have been felt by most of the full-time employees in this department of only eight full-time employees,” Goodwin wrote.

On May 26, German reported that top Clark County managers had hired Murphy to tackle friction in Telles’ office after multiple claims of bullying and favoritism.

German’s story from June 18 revealed that Telles had posted a scathing letter on his election website. The letter attacked the Review-Journal and its reporting and claimed the allegations against him were false. It also leveled what some employees said was a threat to retaliate against them for stepping forward. They told German they still feared for their jobs and had reported their concerns about the letter to county human resources.

Because of the brewing animosity, the top supervisor under Telles, Rita Reid, decided to run against him in this year’s Democratic primary.

Typical bully. Can't take a pound of critism after slinging 100 pounds of BS. Up to article #4 now. You'd think he'd have better things to do. :stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye: — Rob Telles (@RobTellesLV) June 25, 2022

Cahill, who preceded Telles in office from 2007 to 2019, told German the letter was another effort to intimidate the workers.

Telles aired his grievances with German through Twitter on multiple occasions, claiming on June 16 that the reporter was “obsessed” with him. Later in the month, he called him a bully.

“I think he’s mad that I haven’t crawled into a hole and died,” read another tweet.

Following his primary defeat, Telles posted that he would return to practicing probate law. German’s final story on Telles, published June 22, announced that he conceded in the primary race.

Executive Editor Glenn Cook said German never communicated any concerns about his personal safety or any threats made against him to anyone in the Review-Journal’s leadership.

“The arrest of Robert Telles is at once an enormous relief and an outrage for the Review-Journal newsroom,” Cook said Wednesday. “We are relieved Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official. Journalists can’t do the important work our communities require if they are afraid a presentation of facts could lead to violent retribution. We thank Las Vegas police for their urgency and hard work and for immediately recognizing the terrible significance of Jeff’s killing. Now, hopefully, the Review-Journal, the German family and Jeff’s many friends can begin the process of mourning and honoring a great man and a brave reporter. Godspeed, Jeff.”

Acclaimed journalist remembered

German’s journalism career spanned 40 years in Las Vegas.

His reporting exposed corruption and crime perpetrated by politicians, police, attorneys, judges, casino industry leaders and mob figures.

He built a trusted reputation with sources, refusing to disclose those who asked not to be revealed. He joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun.

German’s investigative work led to reforms and policy changes.

Former Clark County District Attorney David Roger remembered him earlier this week as a tenacious reporter who “just would not give up.”

In recent years, his reporting exposed failures in city inspections before the deadly Alpine Motel Apartments fire in 2019 and extremist activity in Southern Nevada.

He broke the news that City Councilwoman Michele Fiore’s campaign finances were under scrutiny by the FBI and reported that city officials had deleted surveillance videos of an altercation with fellow Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, despite the Review-Journal requesting copies under Nevada’s public records law.

German was the writer and host for Season 2 of “Mobbed Up: the Fight for Vegas,” the Review-Journal’s acclaimed true-crime podcast. His book, “Murder in Sin City: The Death of a Las Vegas Casino Boss,” chronicles the 1998 death of casino executive Ted Binion.

Private services were held for German on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Portions of this story were taken from previous reporting by German.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter. Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Contact David Ferrara at dferrara @reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter. Staff writers Sabrina Schnur, Glen Meek, Brett Clarkson and Katelyn Newberg contributed to this story.