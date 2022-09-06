Police release details of vehicle tied to RJ reporter’s killing

The vehicle description given during a news conference Tuesday was a 2007 to 2014 red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles, a sunroof and a luggage rack.

Las Vegas police on Tuesday released a vehicle description and video related to the killing of Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. (YouTube)

Capt. Dori Koren address the media regarding the death of Jeff German, a Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter, at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. On the screen is the current suspect’s vehicle. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The video shows the suspect, dressed in what appears to be a construction vest and a large hat, walking down a sidewalk. The vehicle description given by Koren was a 2007 to 2014 red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles, a sunroof and a luggage rack. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Capt. Dori Koren address the media regarding the death of Jeff German, a Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter, at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. On the screen is the current suspect. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Jeff German, investigative reporter, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photo studio on Jan. 19, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Photos of the suspect in the killing of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. (Metropolitan Police Department)

“We do need the public’s help,” Lt. Dori Koren told reporters during a news conference at the Metropolitan Police Department’s headquarters.

The video shows the suspect, dressed in what appears to be a construction vest and a large hat, walking down a sidewalk. The vehicle description given by Koren was a 2007 to 2014 red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles, a sunroof and a luggage rack.

Koren called the case “a top priority” and urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or Metro at 702-828-7777.

“We also need your help in trying to advance the case as quickly as possible,” he said.

Koren said that while police have been investigating a burglary series involving a suspect wearing “construction attire,” investigators are not prepared to link it to German’s killing. When asked if police are investigating links to articles German was working on, Koren said detectives are “addressing every single question that comes up.”

“For our homicide unit, we’re very particular about turning over every stone, looking at every single aspect of the investigation,” he said. “In fact, in order to have a strong prosecution, we can’t leave any unanswered questions, so we are looking at every aspect of this case.”

Koren also reiterated that investigators believe German’s killing was an “isolated incident.”

Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook has said German had not communicated any concerns about his personal safety or any threats made against him to anyone in the newspaper’s leadership.

German, 69, was found fatally stabbed around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the side of his home, on the 7200 block of Bronze Circle, near North Tenaya Way.

Police have said they believe the stabbing occurred during an altercation late Friday morning between German and another person.

“We are at a point now where we are still very early into the investigation,” Koren said during Tuesday’s news conference.

Metro released images Monday of the suspect, who police said was wearing a wide straw hat, bright orange reflective long-sleeved shirt, bluejeans and gray shoes. He also was carrying a black or dark blue shoulder bag.

Police suspect the killer was casing the neighborhood to commit other crimes before German was stabbed. They are seeking footage taken between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday near Vegas and Rock Springs drives.

German, whose reporting career spanned 40 years, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office has ruled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

