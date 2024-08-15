New murder charge for man accused in shooting of security guard

Miguel Narro, 36, is accused of killing Alexander Maceo-Sanabria on July 20 after authorities said he tried to stop Luis Lopez, 40, from stealing groceries from a supermarket.

Miguel Narro, accused of shooting a Las Vegas store security guard over stolen groceries, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man suspected of shooting a supermarket security guard faces a murder charge after the victim died and prosecutors filed a new criminal complaint.

Maceo-Sanabria was shot in the head and transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police previously said. He died on July 27.

In court Thursday, Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini said prosecutors had filed an amended complaint with a significant change: a count of murder with use of a deadly weapon.

Narro previously faced charges of attempted murder, robbery and battery with a deadly weapon.

The new complaint was filed Thursday, Chief Deputy Special Public Defender Quintin Dollente said, but it was not immediately listed on the docket for Narro’s case.

Chelini previously set Narro’s bail at $500,000 with high-level house arrest and an order not to have weapons if he makes bail. Clark County detention center records indicate he’s still in custody.

“We have a security guard who’s trying to do his job, trying to stop people from shoplifting,” Deputy District Attorney John Taylor previously said. “And when he tries to do his job and stop the defendant, the defendant shoots him in the face. There is no more violent and more egregious conduct than that.”

The Metropolitan Police Department alleged Lopez said in an interview that after the shooting, he and Narro drove to a house in North Las Vegas and had a barbecue with the items they stole.

