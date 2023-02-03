49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Courts

Nick Carter claims sexual assault allegations were part of conspiracy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2023 - 7:19 pm
 
Updated February 2, 2023 - 8:22 pm
Nick Carter (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Nick Carter (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A counter claim filed Thursday alleges a woman who accused singer Nick Carter last year of sexual assault was part of a conspiracy to defame and extort him.

A complaint filed in December in Clark County alleged that Shannon Ruth, then 17, was sexually assaulted by Carter on his Backstreet Boys tour bus in February 2001.

Ruth was attending the band’s performance in Tacoma, Washington. Ruth, now 39, is autistic and has cerebral palsy.

Her complaint accuses Carter of giving her alcohol to drink before raping her and grabbing her arm to stop her from leaving.

Carter’s counter claim alleges Ruth was recruited by Melissa Schuman and her father, Joel Schuman, to come forward with a fabricated account of what happened. It also claims the Schumans took advantage of the publicity around the #MeToo movement to come forward and allege that Melissa Schuman was sexually assaulted by Carter in 2003.

“Ruth was a vulnerable and highly impressionable individual, craving attention and desperate to fit in,” Carter’s claim states. “Schuman and Jerome groomed and coached Ruth, coaxing her to inflate her initial claim of being abused at the hands of a third-party, to being physically abused at the specific hands of Carter, and, finally, to being sexually assaulted by Carter.”

The claim alleges that Ruth’s story about the alleged assault has changed multiple times and that her account of attending the concert in Tacoma does not match with what actually happened.

In addition, Carter claims that after Ruth came forward in December, he and the Backstreet Boys lost at least $2.35 million due the cancellation of promotional events.

Attorneys representing Carter and Ruth could not be reached for comment as of Thursday evening.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
2
Fill Lake Mead with Mississippi River water? Don’t rule it out
Fill Lake Mead with Mississippi River water? Don’t rule it out
3
Alleged $500M Ponzi scheme preyed on Mormons. It ended with FBI gunfire.
Alleged $500M Ponzi scheme preyed on Mormons. It ended with FBI gunfire.
4
CARTOON: While China prepares for war, here’s what the U.S. military is focused on
CARTOON: While China prepares for war, here’s what the U.S. military is focused on
5
Formula One, county agree to make race a long-term Las Vegas event
Formula One, county agree to make race a long-term Las Vegas event
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of murdering Las Vegas R ...
Robert Telles’ murder trial postponed
By / RJ

A murder trial for former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing RJ investigative reporter Jeff German, has been postponed until November.

More stories for you
Nick Carter files counter claim denying allegations of sexual assault
Nick Carter files counter claim denying allegations of sexual assault
Teen must stand trial in attack on youth camp counselor
Teen must stand trial in attack on youth camp counselor
Woman sues Steven Tyler, alleging child sex assault in 1970s
Woman sues Steven Tyler, alleging child sex assault in 1970s
Accused cult leader, movie actor held without bail on sex trafficking charges
Accused cult leader, movie actor held without bail on sex trafficking charges
Accused cult leader, movie actor held without bail on sex trafficking charges
Accused cult leader, movie actor held without bail on sex trafficking charges
Arrest report: Female runaway alleges man made her engage in sex acts for money
Arrest report: Female runaway alleges man made her engage in sex acts for money