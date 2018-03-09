O.J. on Las Vegas courthouse: ‘That’s where the crime was committed’

Recently paroled O.J. Simpson ate pancakes with his lawyer Friday morning at a downtown Las Vegaqs cafe near the Regional Justice Center, where he was convicted of robbery more than nine years ago.

”The Juice” sipped coffee.

Recently paroled O.J. Simpson ate pancakes with his lawyer Friday morning at a downtown Las Vegas cafe near the Regional Justice Center, where he was convicted of robbery more than nine years ago.

“It’s a whole lot of fun, eating breakfast right here, right across the street from this place,” he said inside Expressions Cafe at the corner of Casino Center Boulevard and Lewis Ave, wearing a University of Southern California pullover, laughing and pointing toward the courthouse. “That’s where the crime was committed. Right there.”

Simpson, 70, and attorney Malcolm Lavergne said they still plan to pursue litigation against the Cosmopolitan, from which he was asked to leave about a month after being released from prison. Simpson served nine years behind bars for armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a room at the Palace Station.

TMZ reported in November that Simpson was “drunk and unruly” at the Cosmopolitan’s Clique bar, broke some glasses and was invited to finish the night elsewhere. On Friday, Simpson said he was not drunk at the time, and instead had cranberry juice and chicken wings.

The former football hero, TV and movie actor, advertising pitchman and celebrity criminal defendant agreed with reports that he was friendly to the security personnel who escorted him out of the casino.

On his life as a free man, Simpson told a reporter: “My golf game is getting better. My kids are happy. I’m happy.”

A woman asked where he plays golf. “All over,” he told her.

As he stepped out of the cafe, walking toward his attorney’s office, a couple who had just been married asked for a photo, and he obliged. Then a woman jumped out of her SUV, shouted “alumni!” and pointed to the USC license plate holder.

She had her daughter snap a picture with him.

