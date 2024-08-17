99°F
Police officer arrested on child abuse charge posts bond

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2024 - 12:25 pm
 

A Metropolitan Police Department officer who was arrested on a charge of felony child abuse posted bond after being booked in to the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, a judge said in a court hearing Saturday.

Officer Brandon Pierce has been employed with the department since 2023, Metro said in a release. He is assigned to the Detention Services Division.

The court found probable cause to support the charge, according to Judge Pro Tem Craig Newman at Saturday’s hearing.

According to Metro, Pierce will be placed on suspension of police powers, with pay, pending further investigation.

Pierce is scheduled to appear in court for a felony arraignment on Tuesday morning.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram and @estellelilym on X.

