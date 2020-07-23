Probation revocation sought for man charged in crash that killed son

Prosecutors said a man charged with murder in a high-speed crash that killed his son violated probation by being in touch with the child’s mother.

Cameron Hubband-Jones, left, and Lauren Prescia. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Prosecutors said Thursday a man charged with murder in a high-speed crash that killed his son violated probation by being in touch with the child’s mother, exposing him to a potential prison sentence.

Cameron Hubbard-Jones, 23, of Las Vegas, and the mother of his child, Lauren Prescia, also 23, of Las Vegas, are each charged with second-degree murder in a July 12 crash at Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards.

Las Vegas police said Prescia was driving at a speed of 121 mph when she lost control of her car, causing the wreck that took the life of the couple’s 1-year-old son, Royce Jones.

Police arrested Hubbard-Jones days later, contending that he was street racing with Prescia in the moments leading up to the child’s death.

Hubbard-Jones was already on felony probation at the time of the crash for a 2018 beating of Prescia. In court Thursday, Deputy District Attorney Steven Rose said the district attorney’s office is seeking the revocation of Hubbard-Jones’ probation. If a judge agrees, the defendant could be sent to prison for 12 to 34 months in the battery case.

“There is a more-than-sufficient basis to revoke Mr. Hubbard-Jones even absent the criminal charges in the new case,” Rose said. “The record is replete with contact between himself and the victim, with him not doing what he is supposed to be doing, with him not completing his counseling, moving addresses at whim, not keeping his (probation officer) updated and continuing to smoke marijuana.”

Hubbard-Jones’ defense attorney, Damian Sheets, has said his client was not at fault in his son’s death. Sheets said in a prior court proceeding the crash was caused by the “careless and reckless” behavior of Prescia. He also said evidence in the case will show that Hubbard-Jones’ vehicle was seconds behind Prescia’s at the time of the crash.

Sheets said Thursday he could have “four to six witnesses” to dispute any contention that Hubbard-Jones violated probation.

Hubbard-Jones was convicted of battery with substantial bodily harm and battery constituting domestic violence in the 2018 assault.

Police said Hubbard-Jones beat Prescia during an argument over Hubbard-Jones spending money at a strip club. A doctor told officers that Prescia “suffered a temporal fracture on the left side of her skull, a nasal fracture and various bruising across all around her face and body.”

Hubbard-Jones’ conviction required “no contact whatsoever with the victim or victim’s family,” according to court records.

Further court proceedings regarding a possible probation violation are scheduled for Aug. 20 in the courtroom of District Judge Jerry Wiese II. Both Hubbard-Jones and Prescia remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.