Prosecutors ponder hate-crime charges in Henderson shooting spree

One of three people charged in a series of apparently random shootings in the Henderson area and in Arizona on Thanksgiving appeared in court Tuesday via videoconference.

Christopher McDonnell. (Clark County District Attorney’s Office)

Christopher McDonnell, 28, charged in a Thanksgiving shooting spree, appears via videoconference at Henderson Justice Court on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chief Deputy Public Defender Curtis Brown left, addresses the court as his client Christopher McDonnell, 28, charged in a Thanksgiving shooting spree, appears via videoconference at Henderson Justice Court on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson police detectives investigate an early-morning homicide on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at a 7-Eleven store in the 800 block of East Lake Mead Parkway. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities are pursuing possible terrorism and hate-crime charges against a trio of people suspected in a series of apparently random shootings in the Henderson area on Thanksgiving, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

“Once we get our arms around this, it’s going to be quite a case,” prosecutor Michael Schwartzer said. “We’re still trying to find out what happened.”

In one of the shootings, 22-year-old Kevin Mendiola Jr. was killed and three others were injured in front of a 7-Eleven in the 800 block of East Lake Mead Parkway. Four other shootings happened on roadways in the Henderson area around the same time, according to a Henderson police report. A total of 10 people were targeted.

The shootings then continued in the Parker, Arizona, area, where three suspects in a sedan were ultimately arrested. Arizona authorities said the three were captured after a vehicle chase, a crash and a shooting involving the Arizona Department of Public Safety in La Paz County, Arizona.

Under what’s known as “long-arm jurisdiction,” the Clark County district attorney’s office could pursue charges from both states against brothers Christopher and Shawn McDonnell, and against Shawn McDonnell’s wife, Kayleigh Lewis, according to Schwartzer.

Investigators are considering a hate-crime enhancement, the prosecutor said. In a statement to authorities, Christopher McDonnell said his brother told him to “shoot the black guy” and referenced an “upcoming war.”

Prosecutors also will consider pursuing the death penalty in the case, Schwartzer said.

Christopher McDonnell, 28, faced a Henderson judge Tuesday on charges of murder, attempted murder, battery and discharging a firearm from within a structure or vehicle. Justice of the Peace Stephen George set a hearing in two weeks to determine the defendant’s bail.

Shawn McDonnell, 30, and Lewis, 25, were being held in Arizona. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said all three suspects are from Tyler, Texas.

Authorities have not said whether they suspect that all three carried out the shootings or if they have uncovered a possible motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

