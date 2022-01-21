Prosecutors pursue murder charge in fatal overdose of Summerlin teen

Although a Clark County grand jury declined to indict a man on a murder charge in the overdose death of a 13-year-old girl, prosecutors are moving ahead with the charge.

Marcas Crowley (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Daniella Young (Sig Rogich Middle School 2020 yearbook)

Daniella Young (Courtesy of Sabrina Young)

Although a Clark County grand jury declined to indict a man on a murder charge in the overdose death of a 13-year-old girl, prosecutors are moving ahead with the charge.

“The DA’s office will continue to seek justice for the victims in this case and will prosecute the case to the fullest legal extent,” prosecutor Eckley Keach said Friday.

Keach said he was referring to the girl and her family members when he said “victims.”

Marcas Crowley is suspected of supplying Daniella Young, a Summerlin middle schooler who died in October, with the drugs that led to her fatal overdose.

Police said he also took and obtained explicit photos of the teen in exchange for drugs during their four weeks of Snapchat conversations and meetups.

Crowley’s lawyer, Craig Mueller, could not be reached for comment.

Daniella’s mom, Sabrina Young, said in an email Friday that her daughter “was a brilliant, caring, loving little girl who was murdered.”

Prosecutors announced in court on Thursday that a grand jury had declined to indict Crowley on the murder charge, though an indictment against him includes drug and pornography charges. He was the only one of five people charged in fatal drug overdoses last year who was not charged with murder.

The other four are scheduled for trial later this year.

Prosecutors filed a second case against Crowley on Friday in Las Vegas Justice Court that charges him with murder in connection with Daniella’s death. A criminal complaint had not been filed as of Friday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.