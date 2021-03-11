Zaon Collins indictment dismissed over absence of DUI charge

A grand jury that indicted Zaon Collins on a reckless driving charge Thursday did not approve a DUI charge.

Zaon Collins, a star ex-basketball player at Bishop Gorman, at his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center on charges of DUI causing death on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Elite guard Zaon Collins (10) plays against We All Can Go as part of the Fab 48 tournament at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Friday, July 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman High School basketball standout Zaon Collins was indicted on a reckless driving charge Thursday in connection with a crash that left another man dead, but a grand jury declined to indict the 19-year-old on a DUI charge.

A prosecutor then dismissed the reckless driving indictment during a brief video conference court hearing.

Attorneys for Collins, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, were present at the hearing.

“The district attorney chose to present its case to a duly convened grand jury,” Chesnoff and Schonfeld told the Review-Journal shortly after the hearing. “And they (grand jurors) decided to charge Mr. Collins with only one count of reckless driving. The district attorney then chose to dismiss it.”

Prosecutor Thomas Moskal told a judge that he planned to continue with a preliminary hearing on the charges scheduled for next week.

Collins initially faced one count of reckless driving and one count of driving under the influence causing death in connection with the Dec. 30 crash that killed 52-year-old Eric Echevarria, an Army and National Guard veteran who worked as a custodian at a local elementary school. The charges carry a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors have said that Collins was speeding and high on marijuana at the time of the wreck.

Collins, who played point guard at Bishop Gorman High School, was freed on electronic monitoring the day after the crash.

Authorities have said Collins was driving upward of 88 mph in a 35 mph zone before his 2016 Dodge Challenger slammed into Echevarria’s 2016 Hyundai Accent near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond roads.

Police said they found a green leafy substance in Collins’ Challenger and that he showed signs “which were consistent with being under the influence of marijuana.”

Collins had signed a letter of intent to play basketball at UNLV, but that agreement was rescinded after he was charged in the crash.

