Courts

Prosecutors reviewing slain Review-Journal reporter’s devices

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2024 - 11:21 am
 

Prosecutors have started their search of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German’s phone in preparation for the upcoming murder trial of former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles.

The trial is scheduled for early August, but prosecutors have said they want to review several of German’s personal devices that were seized by police from the crime scene after German was fatally stabbed outside his home in September 2022.

The Review-Journal had entered a lengthy legal fight to prevent authorities from reviewing the information on the devices, which could contain confidential reporting information, and the Nevada Supreme Court ruled in October that the devices are protected by the state’s shield law.

Employees with the Review-Journal had finished reviewing German’s phone, which was recently turned over to prosecutors, Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Hamner said during a court hearing Tuesday. One of German’s laptops still need to be reviewed for potential confidential information, but it remains unclear how long the search could take.

District Judge Michelle Leavitt asked if attorneys remained “on track” for the trial to move forward in August.

“I remain hopeful,” Hamner said.

Telles is accused of killing German over articles he had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official. Prosecutors have pointed to “overwhelming evidence” against Telles, including his DNA found underneath German’s fingernails.

Telles has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and has alleged he was framed for the killing.

His defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, has said Telles wishes to move forward with the trial, despite the status of German’s devices.

Contatc Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

