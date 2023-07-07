Prosecutors seek death penalty for man accused of torturing, killing wife

Prosecutors filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty this week against Anthony Clark, who is accused of torturing and fatally beating Latonia Clark.

Anthony Clark (Metropolitan Police Department)

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man accused of torturing and fatally beating his wife earlier this year.

Anthony Clark, 39, has been charged with murder, mayhem, sexual assault, three counts of child abuse, three counts of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm constituting domestic violence and battery constituting domestic violence by strangulation in connection with the killing of his wife, 41-year-old wife, Latonia Clark.

Police found Latonia Clark dead on March 11 at an apartment on the 9100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South. According to an arrest report, her two children and Anthony Clark were inside the apartment when police arrived.

One of the woman’s daughters told police that after her mother came home the night before, she heard fighting in her mother’s room and “what sounded like loud ‘stomping’ noises,” according to the arrest report. The children later told police that Anthony Clark beat their mother every night, the report said.

Although Anthony Clark told police that Latonia Clark had returned home bloody the night before, prosecutors have accused him of torturing his wife for hours while the children were in the home, according to court documents.

Prosecutors filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Anthony Clark on Wednesday, writing in the notice that the killing “involved torture or the mutilation of the victim.” He is also accused of sexually assaulting his wife.

Anthony Clark’s defense attorney did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Latonia Clark suffered from multiple cuts, fractures and hemorrhages across her entire body, including burn injuries on her back, buttocks and legs, according to court records.

Anthony Clark is also accused of disfiguring his wife’s body, court records show.

According to Anthony Clark’s arrest report, the woman’s body was found in a position that suggested she had been defending herself. Police searched through trash bins at the apartment complex and found bundled sheets with clumps of hair. Officers also found a bedsheet and a washcloth covered with blood inside the apartment.

Anthony Clark is scheduled to appear in court again on July 18. He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Friday without bail.

