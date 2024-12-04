60°F
Courts

Prosecutors want $1M bail for man accused of shooting at officers, kidnapping sex worker

Jaime Mendoza, accused of shooting at police, appears before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Nad ...
Jaime Mendoza, accused of shooting at police, appears before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Nadia Wood on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, with an interpreter and defense attorney Abel Yanez. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2024 - 9:42 am
 

Prosecutors requested $1 million bail for a man accused of shooting at police officers as well as kidnapping and sexually assaulting a sex worker.

Jaime Mendoza, 54, appeared in court Wednesday morning in Las Vegas on the charges related to the sex worker. He faces attempted murder of a first responder and resisting a public officer charges in North Las Vegas.

Justice of the Peace Nadia Wood did not set bail at the hearing, saying she needed to know if the $500,000 bail set in the North Las Vegas would stand given that formal charges have not yet been filed in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

