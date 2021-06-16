Prosecutors weigh death penalty for trio charged in girl’s slaying

Prosecutors said they could seek capital punishment for three men charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl in North Las Vegas.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that they could seek the death penalty for three men charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl in North Las Vegas.

Marcus Covington, 24, Marcus Parker, 24, and Dasean Williams, 23, each are charged with murder with a deadly weapon in the 2019 slaying of Amillion Scott.

The defendants, who prosecutors say have ties to the 004 Hoodsmen gang, also face a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of attempted murder and 26 counts of discharging a firearm at or into a vehicle.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal said prosecutors will review the charges against the three men and decide whether to seek capital punishment by next month.

Amillion suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Nov. 20, 2019, while sitting in the lap of her 15-year-old boyfriend inside a Honda CRV parked at Glenbrook Terrace Apartments. She died three weeks later.

Her boyfriend suffered gunshot wounds to his left ankle and upper thigh, authorities said.

Prosecutors said DNA evidence found on the driver’s side mirror of a white 2015 Dodge Charger led authorities to the three men.

They had been targeted as suspects shortly after the shooting but were not charged until this month.

At the scene of the killing, investigators found a side mirror with bullet holes that was surrounded by cartridges. Covington’s girlfriend had loaned him her Charger on the day of the shooting, prosecutors said. Several days later, she discovered that the driver’s side mirror had been changed.

Witnesses reported seeing a white Charger fleeing the scene of the shooting, according to prosecutors.

Authorities believe the shooting that led to Amillion’s death was retaliation for separate gunfire that occurred the same day.

Shots were fired as the three men attended a vigil for 16-year-old Taylor Brantley, who was shot and killed in November 2015. No one has been charged in that slaying.

Covington, Parker and Williams also face dozens of charges in connection with a May 2020 shooting in North Las Vegas.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.