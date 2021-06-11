Trio with gang ties indicted in 14-year-old girl’s killing

A grand jury indicted three men with gang ties Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl in North Las Vegas.

Dasean Williams, left, and Marcus Prater (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A grand jury indicted three men with gang ties Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl in North Las Vegas.

Amillion Scott suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Nov. 20, 2019, while sitting in the lap of her 15-year-old boyfriend inside a Honda CRV parked at the Glenbrook Terrace Apartments. She died three weeks later.

Her boyfriend, who was not named, suffered gunshot wounds to his left ankle and upper thigh, authorities said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Dickerson said DNA evidence found on the driver’s side mirror of a white 2015 Dodge Charger led authorities to three men with ties to the 004 Hoodsmen gang.

Marcus Covington, 24, Marcus Parker, 24, and Dasean Williams, 23, each face charges of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of attempted murder, and 26 counts of discharging a firearm at or into a vehicle.

They had been targeted as suspects shortly after the shooting but were not charged until last week, when a criminal complaint was filed. Dickerson said one more person could be tied to the killing.

At the scene of the killing, investigators found a side mirror with bullet holes that was surrounded by cartridges. Covington’s girlfriend had loaned him her Charger on the day of the shooting, Dickerson said. Several days later, she discovered that the driver’s side mirror had been changed.

Investigators found a receipt for the part, which authorities believe Covington changed himself. Dickerson said investigators traced Covington’s DNA to components inside the mirror.

Witnesses reported seeing a white Charger fleeing the scene of the shooting, according to Dickerson.

While the prosecutor described Scott as an innocent bystander, authorities believe the shooting that led to her death was retaliation for separate gunfire that occurred the same day.

Shots were fired as the three men attended a vigil for 16-year-old Taylor Brantley, who was shot and killed in November 2015. No one has been charged in that slaying.

As North Las Vegas police investigated the shooting at the vigil, they received a call of gunfire at Glenbrook Terrace, Dickerson said.

“This is a story of the cycle of gang violence,” the prosecutor said.

Inside the Honda in which Scott was killed, investigators found a cartridge from an AR-style rifle that forensically matched cartridges at the vigil.

The day after the fatal shooting, Covington wrote on Facebook: “I got murder on my mind.”

Covington, Parker and Williams, who also face dozens of charges in connection with a May 2020 shooting in North Las Vegas, are due in court next week. Their attorneys in the murder case could not be reached Friday.

