Radio talk show host gets time served for role in Bundy standoff

Peter Santilli of Ohio was accused by prosecutors of using his show to recruit armed militia members to join the 2014 standoff with federal authorities at Cliven Bundy’s Bunkerville ranch. On Tuesday he was sentenced to time served.

Pete Santilli, a defendant charged in the Bunkerville standoff, addresses the media outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pete Santilli leaves the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pete Santilli, a defendant charged in the armed standoff in Bunkerville, waves as he leaves the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A conservative internet talk show host convicted in connection with the armed standoff at Cliven Bundy’s Bunkerville ranch in 2014 will serve no more jail time, a federal judge decided Tuesday.

“I’m really glad to just put this chapter behind me and move forward,” Pete Santilli told the Las Vegas Review-Journal shortly after his sentencing hearing in Las Vegas.

Prosecutors alleged that Santilli used his talk show to recruit armed militia members to Bundy’s ranch during the standoff. Santilli argued he was a journalist covering the armed confrontation.

In October, the Ohio man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer. On Tuesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro called Santilli’s actions “reckless” before sentencing him to the time he has served, plus two years of supervised release.

A small group of supporters hugged him as he walked out of the courtroom with his attorney.

Santilli was one of 19 defendants originally charged in the sprawling Bundy case, and Tuesday’s hearing made him one of the last to receive judgment.

Two men still await sentencing in connection with the Bunkerville standoff: Blaine Cooper and Brian Cavalier.

Cooper has a hearing slated for Sept. 27. Cavalier is expected in court Dec. 13.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby.