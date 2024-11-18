Relatives of man killed by police attend court hearing; home invasion suspect does not

Relatives of a man who was shot and killed by police after calling 911 to report a break-in attended a court hearing Monday for the home invasion suspect.

Brandon Durham, 43, was shot and killed Tuesday by Metropolitan Police Department officer Alexander Bookman, 26. Durham had called police to report that someone was breaking into his home on the 6900 block of Wine River Drive, where he lived with his 15-year-old daughter.

When police arrived, they found two people struggling over a knife, and Bookman shot and killed Durham. Bookman fired six times, police have said.

Alejandra Boudreaux, who is accused of breaking into the home, is charged with home invasion while in possession of a deadly weapon; assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence; child abuse, neglect or endangerment; and willful or wanton disregard of a person’s safety resulting in substantial bodily harm or death, court records show.

Boudreaux was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, but she refused to be transported to the courtroom. The judge appointed a public defender to represent Boudreaux and scheduled another hearing for next week.

Metro Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said during a news conference Thursday that police believe Durham and Boudreaux had a domestic relationship. Durham’s family has said they do not know why Boudreaux was at the home.

Nearly two dozen of Durham’s family members and supporters attended a court hearing on Monday, many wearing shirts showing Durham’s picture and the phrases “Justice for Brandon,” and “#HELPME.”

Durham’s relatives have spoken out against the shooting, asking for more answers from Las Vegas police. Durham’s daughter, 15-year-old Isabella Durham, said last week that she was “disgusted” by the shooting.

Justice of the Peace Amy Wilson ordered Boudreaux to be transported to court “by any means necessary” for another hearing on Nov. 25.

