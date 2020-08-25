Russian national charged in plot to infect Nevada company with malware

A Russian national was arrested in Los Angeles on a charge of attempting to infect a Nevada company with malware and hold its data for ransom.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RENO — A Russian national was arrested in Los Angeles over the weekend on a charge of attempting to infect a Nevada company with malware and hold its data for ransom, the Nevada U.S. attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 27, a Russian citizen, is facing one charge of conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Authorities believe Kriuchkov conspired to recruit an employee of a company in Nevada, which is not named in the complaint or news release, to infect malware into the company’s computer network.

“The malware would supposedly provide Kriuchkov and his co-conspirators with access to the company’s system. After the malware was introduced, Kriuchkov and his co-conspirators would extract data from the network and then threaten to make the information public, unless the company paid their ransom demand,” the release said.

Kriuchkov was arrested in Los Angeles on Aug. 22 and made his first appearance in federal court there Monday.

“As Nevada’s economy diversifies and evolves into a center for technological innovation, our office will continue to prioritize protecting trade secrets and other confidential information belonging to U.S. businesses,” Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said in a statement. “Working with our law enforcement partners, we are committed to holding accountable anyone who plots to use malicious cyber tactics to harm American consumers and companies.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.