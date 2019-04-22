Second teen pleads guilty to threatening black Las Vegas students

Consuela Nicole, left, Akiko Cooks and Jshauntae Marshall walk hand-in-hand outside the Clark County juvenile justice center at the conclusion of a hearing on April 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. They are the parents of victims of threats made against Arbor View High School students. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty Monday morning to a felony charge of making a terroristic threat for his role in a series of racist threats made against black Arbor View High School students on Instagram.

The teen is accused of helping his 14-year-old co-defendant, the Instagram account creator, write photo captions that threatened to “cleanse” the school’s hallways of black students in a “Columbine pt. 2.” The threats were posted with candid photos of nine black students, and the account’s username included a racist slur.

Both teens originally were charged with making a terroristic threat, conspiring to commit an act of terrorism, cyberbullying, hate crimes and breach of peace, but they were offered a plea deal earlier this month.

The 14-year-old accepted the deal and was sentenced April 12 by Juvenile Court Judge William Voy to a juvenile facility, followed by at least 36 months of probation. The 15-year-old will be sentenced on Friday.

Brigid Duffy, Clark County’s chief juvenile prosecutor, has said that the 15-year-old had access to at least three firearms at home. They were confiscated by police.

His trial had been set to begin May 20 in Juvenile Court. The teen has been in custody since the pair’s arrest on March 19.

On April 12, the 15-year-old’s attorney, J.D. Evans, had asked the judge for more time to review school police body camera footage of the teen’s interview with investigators following his arrest. Evans said he had just received the last batch of the footage, which totaled more than four hours, that morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

