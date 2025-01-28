Sentencing for kidnapping suspects delayed after one decides ‘he’s maybe innocent’

Sentencing was delayed Tuesday for people accused of kidnapping a child at gunpoint and demanding ransom after one of the defendants decided he might be innocent and wanted to withdraw his guilty plea.

Christian Scarlett, left, Savannah Schmitt and Stephen Smith, right, appear in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. Scarlett, Schmitt and Smith are accused of holding a child hostage and demanding a ransom from the child's parents after he supposedly stole an electronic bike. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Stephen Smith appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. Smith is one of three defendants accused of holding a child hostage and demanding a ransom from the child's parents after he supposedly stole an electronic bike. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Christian Scarlett appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. Scarlett is one of three defendants accused of holding a child hostage and demanding a ransom from the child's parents after he supposedly stole an electronic bike. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Savannah Schmitt appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. Schmitt is one of three defendants accused of holding a child hostage and demanding a ransom from the child's parents after he supposedly stole an electronic bike. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sentencing was delayed Tuesday for people accused of kidnapping a child at gunpoint and demanding ransom after one of the defendants decided he might be innocent and wanted to withdraw his guilty plea.

Stephen Smith, 46, Savannah Schmitt, 31, and Christian Scarlett, 32, were supposed to be sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to robbery and second degree kidnapping counts in November. The abduction occurred in May, according to authorities.

The plea deals specified that the defense and prosecution agreed not to oppose probation for Schmitt and to recommend a three to ten year prison term for Scarlett and Smith.

But at a hearing Tuesday morning, District Judge Eric Johnson said Scarlett had made a statement indicating “he feels he’s maybe innocent, may have been pressured into a plea by counsel.”

“I don’t feel that we can go forward,” the judge added.

Deputy Public Defender Abigail Stanley said Scarlett wanted to withdraw his plea. After the hearing, she declined to comment on Scarlett’s claim that he was pressured.

Clark Patrick, Schmitt’s attorney, said the plea was “contingent,” meaning all three defendants had to follow the terms of the plea deal, but he still wanted her sentencing to move forward.

“I don’t know that she should be punished for the acts of another co-defendant,” he said.

Johnson didn’t disagree with Patrick, but said, “A contingent plea allows one party to throw the wrench into every party’s gears.”

The judge conditionally appointed Gwen Gerling to evaluate whether there was a basis for Scarlett to withdraw his plea.

Schmitt was not sentenced. A status hearing is set for February.

A Metropolitan Police Department arrest report said the suspects alleged that the 15-year-old victim and other children stole an electric bike worth about $4,000, the amount they wanted from his parents for his release.

Police said the child reported they put a pillowcase over his head and threatened him with a gun.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.