Slain NHP trooper escorted by hundreds of police cars to coroner’s office

Law enforcement vehicles escorted Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins’ body as it was driven to the Clark County coroner’s office Friday night.

Law enforcement officers lead a procession for White Pine County Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins, who was shot and killed early Friday when he stopped to help a motorist north of Ely, on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of law enforcement mourn the loss of Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins, 47, who was shot and killed while he stopped to help a motorist on Friday morning in a remote part of the state north of Ely. Photo taken at Love's Travel Shop on Friday, March 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Members of law enforcement meet before starting the procession for Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins, 47, who was shot and killed while he stopped to help a motorist on Friday morning in a remote part of the state north of Ely. Photo taken at Love's Travel Shop on Friday, March 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Members of law enforcement prepare to start the procession for Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins, 47, who was shot and killed while he stopped to help a motorist on Friday morning in a remote part of the state north of Ely. Photo taken at Love's Travel Shop on Friday, March 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The procession for Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins, 47, who was shot and killed while he stopped to help a motorist on Friday morning in a remote part of the state north of Ely, makes its way south on U.S. Route 95 on Friday, March 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A procession of police vehicles, overhead lights flashing, pulled up to the coroner’s office to an awaiting police honor guard just before 10 p.m. after Jenkins’ body was driven to Las Vegas from White Pine County.

Jenkins was shot and killed early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 93, north of Ely, about 245 miles north of Las Vegas, according to Solow. The suspect, identified as 65-year-old White Pine County resident John Dabritz, was arrested four hours later in the small town of Cherry Creek, roughly 50 miles from the site of the shooting.

