Slain NHP trooper escorted by hundreds of police cars to coroner’s office
Law enforcement vehicles escorted Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins’ body as it was driven to the Clark County coroner’s office Friday night.
A procession of police vehicles, overhead lights flashing, pulled up to the coroner’s office to an awaiting police honor guard just before 10 p.m. after Jenkins’ body was driven to Las Vegas from White Pine County.
Jenkins was shot and killed early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 93, north of Ely, about 245 miles north of Las Vegas, according to Solow. The suspect, identified as 65-year-old White Pine County resident John Dabritz, was arrested four hours later in the small town of Cherry Creek, roughly 50 miles from the site of the shooting.
