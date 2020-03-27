NHP trooper dies after being shot; suspect in custody

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who was shot and killed during a traffic stop Friday morning was identified by authorities as a grandfather from White Pine County.

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Sgt. Ben Jenkins. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who was shot and killed during a traffic stop Friday morning was identified by authorities as Sgt. Ben Jenkins, a married father of four who had five grandchildren.

A news release from the Nevada Department of Public Safety said Jenkins, 47, died after being shot while stopping to assist a motorist at 5:54 a.m. on U.S. Highway 93 north of Ely. A suspect in the shooting was taken into custody.

“During this contact, the motorist opened fire on Sgt. Ben Jenkins, who was struck and killed,” the news release said. “The motorist stole the sergeant’s uniform and fled the scene in Sgt. Jenkins’ patrol vehicle. Following a search that lasted several hours, the suspect, John Dabritz, a 65-year-old White Pine resident, was located and taken into custody with the assistance of multiple agencies.”

Authorities described Jenkins as an Elko native who “devoted his life to public service and serving.”

Jenkins started his career with the Highway Patrol in 2009 as a trooper in Jackpot. He was promoted to sergeant in Elko in 2017.

He previously worked as a training officer for the Nevada State Fire Marshal Division, Nevada Division of Foresty, and was an assistant fire chief for the Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department. He was a veteran of both the Army National Guard and Air National Guard.

In 2011 Jenkins received the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s highest honor, the Gold Medal of Valor.

“Without question, Sgt. Jenkins was a hero to his community, his law enforcement colleagues, the state of Nevada and our country,” said the department’s director, George Togliatti. “This is a tremendous loss for the Nevada Highway Patrol, his family and everyone Sgt. Jenkins touched during his long and honorable career in public service.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak released a statement Friday afternoon regarding Jenkins’ killing.

“Kathy and I were absolutely heartbroken to learn of the tragic and senseless killing of Sergeant Ben Jenkins,” Sisolak said in the statement, later adding that Jenkins “undoubtedly saved many lives throughout his career in law enforcement.”

“Our hearts go out to Sgt. Jenkins’ wife, his children and grand children, and the entire Elko community for this irreplaceable loss,” the governor said.

Jenkins is survived by his wife, mother, four children and five grandchildren.

The Elko Daily Free Press reported in 2011 that Jenkins, then a trooper, was awarded the Gold Medal of Honor for his actions during a February 2011 shooting in Wells. The matter involved a domestic violence call in which an Elko County sheriff’s deputy was shot and critically wounded. The paper said Jenkins and other law enforcement officers helped get the wounded deputy medical treatment, then played a critical role in the suspect’s arrest.

The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Friday morning that the “suspect is in custody.”

The Metropolitan Police Department posted on Twitter at about noon Friday that the trooper who died was a sergeant.

“The gunman has since been captured in White Pine County,” Metro said.

Today, the LVMPD family extends its deepest condolences to our law enforcement partners at the Nevada Highway Patrol. Early this morning, an NHP Sergeant was murdered near Ely, during a traffic stop. The gunman has since been captured in White Pine County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted to its Facebook page at about 8:45 a.m., describing the shooting as “tragic” and saying it was one of the agencies working to “locate the suspect and bring this incident to a resolution.”

“It is just a real sad tragedy,” said Nathan Robertson, mayor of Ely, adding Jenkins was a resident of White Pine County and had an excellent reputation in the community.

“He was a good community member,” Robertson said. “In a small town like this we are all tightly intertwined.”

Ely is about 245 miles north of Las Vegas. Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

The last Nevada Highway Patrol trooper to be killed in the line of duty was Kara Kelly-Borgognone, 33, who died days after she was involved in a crash near Sparks on Feb. 25, 2008.

The last Nevada Highway Patrol trooper to be fatally shot in the line of duty was 25-year-old Carlos Jose Juan Borland, who was killed on Dec. 1, 1993, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

