Some charges dropped against former Palo Verde coach accused of sexual abuse

Michael Atwell, 72, a former volunteer coach at Palo Verde High School, who is accused of sexual assault with a minor under 14, appears in court during a hearing on his new charges at the Regional Justice Court, on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Some of the child sexual abuse charges have been dropped against a former Palo Verde High School teacher and coach, who surrendered his passport in court Monday.

Michael “Luke” Atwell, 72, has been accused of sexually assaulting multiple victims when they were children: a boy when he was between 11 and 14 years old; a woman who is now an adult in her 30s; that woman’s daughter; a former student, who is also now in her 30s; and that woman’s son.

Atwell pleaded not guilty to initial charges last week.

During Monday’s hearing, Atwell, who remains in jail custody on $250,000 bail, mostly kept his eyes downcast and his attorney, Jess Marchese, handed his passport over to a court employee.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Peter Thunell previously said that prosecutors were concerned Atwell might flee, given his age and experience with foreign travel.

Marchese said charges tied to the first woman who is now in her 30s were dropped, possibly because they were past the statute of limitations. The charges involving her daughter remain active.

Online court records indicate prosecutors denied five counts of lewdness with a child and one count of sexual assault against a child.

The woman had told police that she met Atwell in the early 2000s through his son when he was teaching at Becker Middle School. She alleged that Atwell began abusing her when she was 13.

Thunell said the charges were denied because of a statute of limitations issue rather than the merits of the victim’s allegations.

Atwell previously taught history, criminal justice and social studies and coached boys cross country and girls softball at Palo Verde. State records indicate he also taught at Becker Middle School between 1999 and 2003.

His pension for the fiscal year of 2024 was $30,899, according to the Public Employees’ Retirement System of Nevada.

Atwell was arrested at Palo Verde on Nov. 19. In a message to families that did not name Atwell, or disclose that he was accused of sexual assault, Principal Lisa Schumacher said a volunteer coach was arrested on suspicion of “inappropriate contact with a minor” and been terminated.

