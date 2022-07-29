Student accused of attacking teacher found competent to face charges

A student accused of beating and sexually assaulting his teacher at Eldorado High School has again been found competent to face 15 felony charges.

Jonathan Martinez Garcia, the student who's accused of attacking his teacher, appears in court via videoconferencing at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Jonathan Martinez Garcia underwent an independent mental health evaluation requested by his defense attorney after he had been found competent in May to face the charges in connection with the April 7 attack at Eldorado High School.

“Both doctors … have found that he meets criteria to be considered competent,” District Judge Bita Yeager said during a competency hearing on Friday.

Both Martinez Garcia and his defense attorney, Paul Adras, appeared in court through video calls on Friday. Adras said he would not be challenging the finding.

Martinez Garcia’s case will be transferred back to Las Vegas Justice Court, and he is scheduled to appear again on Wednesday.

Las Vegas police have said the teenager attacked his teacher after he went to her classroom to discuss his grades. According to his arrest report, Martinez Garcia choked the teacher with a “rope or string,” knocked her unconscious by slamming her head into a table, and moved a shelf on top of the woman before sitting on it.

Martinez Garcia faces charges of attempted murder, sex-crime-related battery, sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery and burglary.

