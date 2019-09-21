Summerlin man to undergo mental health evaluation after standoff

A next-door neighbor recently created a change.org petition that had more than 230 signatures to get the man help.

A Summerlin man whose bizarre run-ins with police have unnerved his neighborhood will remain in custody and was referred to mental health specialists this week to test his competency to stand trial.

Michael Spangenthal, 36, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday and will be evaluated by doctors. On Friday, his competency court hearing was scheduled for Oct. 11, court records show.

Spangenthal was arrested Aug. 28 on suspicion of burglary and indecent exposure following an hourlong standoff in which he was allegedly naked and throwing rocks in the street – at least his third run-in with police in the past three years.

Fatima Duncan, a next-door neighbor, recently created a change.org petition that had more than 230 signatures by Friday to get him permanent and immediate help, worried that he might be released from jail.

Duncan said she wrote a letter to the judge in the case and urged others to follow suit.

Spangenthal’s mother and aunt have agreed he is unwell. His aunt said he needed psychiatric help.

