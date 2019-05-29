Suspect faces 15 counts in shooting at Las Vegas Strip mall

A 24-year-old man faces 15 counts after a gunshot was fired inside the Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip on Memorial Day, according to police records.

Hasean Quinn (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An LVMPD crime scene investigator enters the Fashion Show mall on the Strip after being evacuated because of a reported gunshot according to Las Vegas police on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas.

An LVMPD crime scene investigator and officer are inside the Fashion Show mall on the Strip after the mall was evacuated because of a reported gunshot according to Las Vegas police on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An LVMPD crime scene investigator and officer direct individuals inside the Fashion Show mall on the Strip after the mall was evacuated because of a reported gunshot according to Las Vegas police on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Fashion Show mall on the Strip was evacuated Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Fashion Show mall on the Strip was evacuated because of a reported gunshot according to Las Vegas police on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An Las Vegas police crime scene investigator shoots photographs inside the Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip after the mall was evacuated because of a reported gunshot according to Las Vegas police on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In a brief court appearance Wednesday afternoon, Hasean Quinn, who wore a white tank top and pink sweatpants, told a judge that he planned to hire a lawyer from Michigan to represent him.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman ordered Quinn, who remained in custody on $136,000 bail, back in court Friday.

The judge said she had planned to address Quinn’s bail but would wait for his attorney.

“Have a blessed day,” Quinn told the judge.

Booking records identify Hasean Quinn as a suspect in the shooting, which happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at the Strip mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Quinn stands accused of firing a gun at or into an occupied structure, 13 counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, jail records show.

Zimmerman said the assault charges stemmed from the number of people who had been frightened by the gunshot.

Quinn had not yet been charged as of Wednesday morning, according to court records. He was initially booked with hate crime enhancements on the assault charges, but the enhancements were added in error and will be fixed, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said early Wednesday afternoon.

“It has nothing to do with a hate crime,” she said.

Further details on the shooting weren’t immediately available, but Las Vegas police said Monday that the preliminary investigation revealed there was a fight and that a shot was fired as it broke up.

No one was injured, but the gunshot prompted a heavy police response and precautionary evacuations.

Police blocked entrances around the mall for hours. Some officers dressed in tactical gear gathered near police vehicles that lined Fashion Show Drive on the north side of the shopping center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

