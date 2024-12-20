59°F
Courts

Suspect in 2022 Strip stabbing spree found competent to stand trial

Yoni Barrios appears in court during a status check on the filing of a criminal complaint at th ...
Yoni Barrios appears in court during a status check on the filing of a criminal complaint at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2024 - 5:01 pm
 
Updated December 19, 2024 - 5:20 pm

A man accused of fatally stabbing two women and injuring six more people on the Strip more than two years ago has been found competent to stand trial.

Yoni Barrios, 34, was arrested on Oct. 6, 2022, after police say he attacked multiple people on the Strip, including several women posing as showgirls. He was sent for a competency evaluation shortly after his arrest, and was ordered to undergo competency treatment in December 2022.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Barrios is now competent to understand the court proceedings and assist with his defense, according to court records.

According to an arrest report, Barrios told police that when he began attacking people, he wanted to “let the anger” out because he felt that people were laughing at him for wanting to take pictures with the showgirls.

Two of the showgirl impersonators — 30-year-old Maris DiGiovanni, of Las Vegas, and 47-year-old Brent Hallett, of Alberta, Canada — died from their stab wounds.

Barrios has been charged with two counts of murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, court records show.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 2. Barrios remains in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

