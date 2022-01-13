Suspect in father’s shooting death extradited to Las Vegas

A Las Vegas man accused of fatally shooting his father in the back before fleeing the state has been extradited to Southern Nevada.

Justin Gaines (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Justin Gaines, 30, accused of fatally shooting his father on Dec. 15, 2021, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Justin Gaines, 30, made an appearance Thursday in Las Vegas Justice Court on charges of murder and robbery, both with a deadly weapon, in the Dec. 15 killing of Roy Gaines, 66, of Mountain House, California.

Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman ordered Justin Gaines held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Police said in an arrest report for Justin Gaines that on Dec. 14, Roy Gaines traveled from California to check on his son at a home in the 5000 block of Sabelyn Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway.

According to police, the younger Gaines was being evicted from the home, and his father came to help him out.

Roy Gaines’ body was found in the home the next day. Police said the victim’s backpack, cash and rental car were missing.

On Dec. 16, Justin Gaines was located by an Arizona state trooper at a rest stop in San Simon, Arizona, in his father’s rental car, police said. A backpack similar to his father’s and hundreds of dollars in cash were recovered.

Justin Gaines was arrested at the scene, then remained in Arizona until he was brought back to Southern Nevada and booked at the detention center Wednesday.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 10.

Court records also show that Justin Gaines is charged with felony battery in Las Vegas in a separate case. Justice of the Peace Joseph Sciscento ordered him held without bail Thursday in that case, as well.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Agnes Lexis said in court Thursday that Justin Gaines also has prior convictions for burglary, vandalism, attempted battery and grand larceny in both California and Nevada.

