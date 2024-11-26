Suspect in home invasion that led to police shooting now faces a lewdness charge
Alejandra Boudreaux, was was accused of a home invasion that led to police shooting and killing the homeowner, is now facing a lewdness charge in a separate case, court records show.
A woman accused of a home invasion that led to police shooting and killing a homeowner is now facing a lewdness charge.
Alejandra Boudreaux, 31, was set to appear in court on Tuesday in the new case, where she faces a charge of open and gross lewdness. A request for prosecution in the lewdness case was filed on Monday, following a court hearing for Boudreaux in the home invasion case, according to online court records.
A criminal complaint has not been filed to formally charge Boudreaux with the lewdness count. She did not appear in court on Tuesday, and was listed as a “medical refusal,” Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe said.
Boudreaux’s court-appointed defense attorney, Lauria Lynch-German, declined to comment following Tuesday’s hearing.
In Boudreaux’s initial case, she is facing charges of home invasion, assault constituting domestic violence, child abuse, and disregarding the safety of a person resulting in death of substantial bodily harm. Earlier this month, 43-year-old Brandon Durham called 911 to report that Boudreaux had broken into his home, but when police arrived, Metropolitan Police Department officer Alexander Bookman shot and killed Durham.
Body camera footage that has been released by Metro showed Bookman, 26, walking into the house and finding Durham, who was in his underwear, struggling with Boudreaux over a knife. Bookman yelled “drop the knife” and then immediately opened fire, stepping forward and continuing to shoot Durham as he fell to the ground, the video showed. Police said Bookman fired his gun six times.
Another hearing in Boudreaux’s lewdness case is scheduled for Feb. 24.
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.