Suspect in home invasion that led to police shooting now faces a lewdness charge

Alejandra Boudreaux, was was accused of a home invasion that led to police shooting and killing the homeowner, is now facing a lewdness charge in a separate case, court records show.

Alejandra Boudreaux, accused in a home invasion in which police shot and killed the homeowner, is shielded from news cameras at her initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe speaks during a hearing for Alejandra Boudreaux Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alejandra Boudreaux, accused in a home invasion in which police shot and killed the homeowner, is shielded from news cameras as she is removed from the courtroom before her initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Justice of the Peace Amy Wilson set bail at $1 million. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe addresses court-appointed defense attorney Lauria Lynch-German during a hearing for Alejandra Boudreaux Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman accused of a home invasion that led to police shooting and killing a homeowner is now facing a lewdness charge.

Alejandra Boudreaux, 31, was set to appear in court on Tuesday in the new case, where she faces a charge of open and gross lewdness. A request for prosecution in the lewdness case was filed on Monday, following a court hearing for Boudreaux in the home invasion case, according to online court records.

A criminal complaint has not been filed to formally charge Boudreaux with the lewdness count. She did not appear in court on Tuesday, and was listed as a “medical refusal,” Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe said.

Boudreaux’s court-appointed defense attorney, Lauria Lynch-German, declined to comment following Tuesday’s hearing.

In Boudreaux’s initial case, she is facing charges of home invasion, assault constituting domestic violence, child abuse, and disregarding the safety of a person resulting in death of substantial bodily harm. Earlier this month, 43-year-old Brandon Durham called 911 to report that Boudreaux had broken into his home, but when police arrived, Metropolitan Police Department officer Alexander Bookman shot and killed Durham.

Body camera footage that has been released by Metro showed Bookman, 26, walking into the house and finding Durham, who was in his underwear, struggling with Boudreaux over a knife. Bookman yelled “drop the knife” and then immediately opened fire, stepping forward and continuing to shoot Durham as he fell to the ground, the video showed. Police said Bookman fired his gun six times.

Another hearing in Boudreaux’s lewdness case is scheduled for Feb. 24.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.