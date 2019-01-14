Suspect in Las Vegas manicurist’s death waives extradition

Krystal Whipple, charged in the killing of a Las Vegas nail salon manager over a $35 manicure, is expected to return to Nevada to face a murder charge.

Krystal Whipple (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona via Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Whipple, 21, was arrested by the Phoenix FBI in Glendale, Arizona. She appeared before a judge in Maricopa County on Saturday and signed a waiver of extradition, which allows authorities to return her to Clark County without any further court appearances in Arizona.

Whipple’s arrest came nearly two weeks after Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Nguyen, a mother of three, was struck with a stolen rental car and dragged about 50 feet outside Crystal Nails & Spa, 4983 W. Flamingo Road.

Nguyen, 51, died late last month of multiple blunt force injuries, and her death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Whipple is facing felony charges of murder, robbery and burglary, court records show. A criminal complaint and a warrant for her arrest were filed Jan. 4 in Las Vegas Justice Court, according to the jail records.

