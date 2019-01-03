Las Vegas police ID suspect in manicurist’s death

Las Vegas police have identified a suspect in the death of a manicurist who died Saturday afternoon after she was dragged by a car outside the salon where she worked, the department announced Thursday.

Krystal Whipple (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are looking for 21-year-old Krystal Whipple. They also released a booking photo of Whipple from an arrest in April.

Police also released surveillance video showing the incident.

Anyone with information about Whipple is urged to call police at 702-828-3521.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

