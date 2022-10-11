Suspect in Strip stabbing charged with murder, attempted murder

Yoni Barrios, 32, faces six counts of attempted murder and two counts of murder.

Yoni Barrios appears court during a status check on the filing of a criminal complaint at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. Barrios was arrested after allegedly stabbing eight people, two fatally, with a kitchen knife on the Las Vegas Strip on October 06. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

At a brief court hearing, Yoni Barrios, 32, was appointed a public defender.

Barrios is accused of stabbing several women posing as showgirls along with tourists Thursday in unprovoked attacks outside Wynn Las Vegas, on the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, police said.

Las Vegas residents Maris DiGiovanni, 30, and Brent Hallett, 47, died from their stab wounds.

During Tuesday’s two-minute hearing, Deputy Public Defender Scott Coffee said his office would begin evaluating if Barrios was competent to stand trial. He is being held without bail.

Barrios told police he wanted to “let the anger” out after he felt people were laughing at him for wanting to take a photo with the women dressed as showgirls, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

After the hearing, Coffee said Barrios was from Guatemala, but he did not know if Barrios was a U.S. citizen.

“To be honest, the questions about competency, I’m not even sure he could answer those questions,” Coffee said.

Coffee said Barrios would begin interviews with psychologists shortly. Coffee hoped to have a determination about Barrios ability to stand trial before a preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for Jan. 12.

“In order to move forward with a court proceeding, a person has to be competent to assist counsel,” Coffee said. “There’s some concerns whether or not Mr. Barrios is component.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.