79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Courts

Suspect in Strip stabbing charged with murder, attempted murder

A man suspected of stabbing eight people, two of them fatally, on the Strip was formally charged Tuesday with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder. At a brief court hearing, Yoni Barrios, 32, was appointed a public defender. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2022 - 9:24 am
 
Updated October 11, 2022 - 9:44 am
Yoni Barrios appears court during a status check on the filing of a criminal complaint at the R ...
Yoni Barrios appears court during a status check on the filing of a criminal complaint at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. Barrios was arrested after allegedly stabbing eight people, two fatally, with a kitchen knife on the Las Vegas Strip on October 06. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Yoni Barrios listens to Scott Coffee, left, and Jeff Maningo, public defenders, during a status ...
Yoni Barrios listens to Scott Coffee, left, and Jeff Maningo, public defenders, during a status check on the filing of a criminal complaint at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. Barrios was arrested after allegedly stabbing eight people, two fatally, with a kitchen knife on the Las Vegas Strip on October 06. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfay
Yoni Barrios appears in court during a status check on the filing of a criminal complaint at th ...
Yoni Barrios appears in court during a status check on the filing of a criminal complaint at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. Barrios was arrested after allegedly stabbing eight people, two fatally, with a kitchen knife on the Las Vegas Strip on October 06. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Yoni Barrios appears in court during a status check on the filing of a criminal complaint at th ...
Yoni Barrios appears in court during a status check on the filing of a criminal complaint at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. Barrios was arrested after allegedly stabbing eight people, two fatally, with a kitchen knife on the Las Vegas Strip on October 06. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Yoni Barrios appears in court during a status check on the filing of a criminal complaint at th ...
Yoni Barrios appears in court during a status check on the filing of a criminal complaint at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. Barrios was arrested after allegedly stabbing eight people, two fatally, with a kitchen knife on the Las Vegas Strip on October 06. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Yoni Barrios consults with Scott Coffee, left, and Jeff Maningo, public defenders, during a sta ...
Yoni Barrios consults with Scott Coffee, left, and Jeff Maningo, public defenders, during a status check on the filing of a criminal complaint at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. Barrios was arrested after allegedly stabbing eight people, two fatally, with a kitchen knife on the Las Vegas Strip on October 06. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfay
Yoni Barrios is led out of the courtroom after his appearance for a status check on the filing ...
Yoni Barrios is led out of the courtroom after his appearance for a status check on the filing of a criminal complaint at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. Barrios was arrested after allegedly stabbing eight people, two fatally, with a kitchen knife on the Las Vegas Strip on October 06. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A man suspected of stabbing eight people, two of them fatally, on the Strip was formally charged Tuesday with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

At a brief court hearing, Yoni Barrios, 32, was appointed a public defender.

Barrios is accused of stabbing several women posing as showgirls along with tourists Thursday in unprovoked attacks outside Wynn Las Vegas, on the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, police said.

Las Vegas residents Maris DiGiovanni, 30, and Brent Hallett, 47, died from their stab wounds.

During Tuesday’s two-minute hearing, Deputy Public Defender Scott Coffee said his office would begin evaluating if Barrios was competent to stand trial. He is being held without bail.

Barrios told police he wanted to “let the anger” out after he felt people were laughing at him for wanting to take a photo with the women dressed as showgirls, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

After the hearing, Coffee said Barrios was from Guatemala, but he did not know if Barrios was a U.S. citizen.

“To be honest, the questions about competency, I’m not even sure he could answer those questions,” Coffee said.

Coffee said Barrios would begin interviews with psychologists shortly. Coffee hoped to have a determination about Barrios ability to stand trial before a preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for Jan. 12.

“In order to move forward with a court proceeding, a person has to be competent to assist counsel,” Coffee said. “There’s some concerns whether or not Mr. Barrios is component.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Allegiant Stadium founding sponsor reportedly owes Raiders millions
Allegiant Stadium founding sponsor reportedly owes Raiders millions
2
Maxx Crosby opens up to ESPN about battle with alcohol, drugs — VIDEO
Maxx Crosby opens up to ESPN about battle with alcohol, drugs — VIDEO
3
CARTOONS: Biden isn’t aware this has happened
CARTOONS: Biden isn’t aware this has happened
4
$206M M Resort expansion announced by Penn Entertainment
$206M M Resort expansion announced by Penn Entertainment
5
$717K slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
$717K slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST