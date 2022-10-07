Suspect in Strip stabbings told police people were laughing at him

Yoni Barrios, 32, was arrested Thursday and appeared briefly in court Friday afternoon wearing orange hand restraints. He faces six counts of attempted murder and two counts of murder.

Strip stabbing spree suspect Yoni Barrios, 32, makes his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People enter the University Medical Center trauma department after two people were killed and six were injured in a stabbing in front of a Strip casino on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Yoni Barrios (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man accused of stabbing eight people on the Strip claimed people were making fun of him when he tried to take a photo with women dressed as showgirls, according to his arrest report.

Hearing Master Daniel Westmeyer said Barrios will be held without bail until his next hearing on Tuesday.

Barrios is accused of fatally stabbing Las Vegas residents Maris Jordan, 30, and Brent Hallett, 47, on Thursday on the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Jordan was among four women posing as showgirls, and Barrios asked to take a photo with them, according to the report released Friday by the Metropolitan Police Department. Witnesses said he was in a chef’s long-sleeve white jacket and holding a large knife. He claimed he was selling knives.

Witnesses said Barrios stabbed Jordan and another woman in her group before running down the Strip and stabbing several more people, according to the arrest report.

Two of the women ran into Wynn Las Vegas seeking help and waited for police there. One person who was stabbed told police that Barrios said “sorry man” before stabbing him in the back.

Police said Barrios threw a 12-inch knife into bushes on the sidewalk while running but was detained by Las Vegas Sands Corp. security guards behind the Palazzo.

Barrios told police he arrived in Las Vegas on Tuesday and had no place to stay, so he went into Wynn Las Vegas asking a janitor about jobs.

“The security guard told Barrios to jump in front of a train,” detectives wrote in the arrest report.

Barrios then went outside and met the women on the pedestrian bridge and said people were laughing at him.

According to the arrest report, Barrios told police he wanted to make money to go home to Guatemala, but he was hoping officers would shoot him. The report describes Barrios as a native of Mexico and lists a Los Angeles address.

“My information is that he’s not a citizen of the United States,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters after Friday’s court hearing.

Gage DiGiovanni, Jordan’s older brother, posted about her death Thursday evening on Facebook.

“Please pray for our family and her husband,” DiGiovanni wrote. “We appreciate the space to grieve in the coming days and know she touched your lives as she did ours.”

DiGiovanni could not immediately be reached for comment. His Facebook page indicated that the family was from Spokane, Washington.

Jordan’s husband, Cole, also could not be reached for comment. Facebook posts indicate that the two were married in 2017.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

