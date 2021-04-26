Suspect in Thanksgiving shooting spree found incompetent to stand trial

A judge ordered Christopher McDonnell, 29, to be sent to a maximum-security psychiatric facility until doctors deem him fit to stand trial, records show.

Christopher McDonnell (Henderson Police Department)

From left: Christopher McDonnell, Shawn McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis. (Henderson PD and La Paz County Sheriff's Office)

One of three suspects in a Thanksgiving shooting spree has been found incompetent to stand trial.

District Judge Christy Craig ordered 29-year-old Christopher McDonnell to be sent to a maximum-security psychiatric facility until doctors deem him fit to stand trial, online court records show.

The two-state shooting spree left one man dead in Henderson and targeted nearly two dozen people.

McDonnell and his brother, Shawn, along with Kayleigh Lewis, all from Texas, each face 53 counts, ranging from murder and terrorism to gun charges and attempted murder, with the possibility of life in prison or the death sentence if convicted.

Shawn McDonnell and Lewis were married in a Las Vegas wedding chapel just weeks before the shooting spree.

In one of the shootings, 22-year-old Kevin Mendiola Jr. of North Las Vegas was killed and three others were injured in front of a 7-Eleven on the 800 block of East Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson.

Four other shootings occurred on Henderson roads around the same time, according to a Henderson police report.

The crimes continued in the Parker, Arizona, area, where authorities said five more shootings occurred before the suspects were arrested. Authorities said the arrests followed a vehicle chase, a crash and a shooting by officers of the Arizona Department of Public Safety in La Paz County.

Christopher McDonnell, who was on parole at the time of the shooting spree, also faces a charge of ownership or possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

