Suspect in triple homicide appears in North Las Vegas court

A North Las Vegas judge on Monday scheduled a preliminary hearing for a man accused of shooting and killing three members of a family.

Jose Easley Jr. appears before Judge Chris Lee during his felony arraignment at the North Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The hearing for Jose Easley Jr., 41, is scheduled for Dec. 10.

Easley is accused of gunning down Susan Nash, 52, and two of her adult children, Deonte’ Nash, 31, and 20-year-old Dejona’e Nash. The father of Dejona’e Nash’s child was hospitalized with survivable injuries after the shooting.

Police arrested Easley days after the shooting. He is being held in Las Vegas city jail on three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count each of battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a gun by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Easley’s criminal history includes an attempted murder conviction for a shooting that happened north of downtown Las Vegas in 2002. He served time in state prison between June 2003 and May 2016 for that crime.

North Las Vegas police were still searching for another person of interest in the shooting Monday morning. A police report released last week described an exchange of gunfire, which happened at about 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 14 in a parking lot near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street.

Members of the Nash Family confronted Easley after an earlier argument in the parking lot, according to the report. During that confrontation, Easley put a gun to a family member’s head, the report said.

The man involved in the argument went home and returned to the parking lot with his family and an armed family friend, according to the report. Another argument between the Nash family and Easley then escalated to an exchange of gunfire, the report said.

As Easley sped away from the scene, he drove over the bodies of the victims, according to the report.

