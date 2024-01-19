Suspect in Tupac killing hires private attorney

The reputed member of the South Side Crips accused of orchestrating the killing of Tupac Shakur has filed paperwork to be represented by a private attorney.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur, appears in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the reputed gang member charged with murder in the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur, has hired a private attorney to represent him over court-appointed public defenders, court records show.

Davis, 60, was previously represented by two attorneys from the Clark County special public defender’s office. He filed paperwork Thursday afternoon indicating he will instead be represented by Henderson-based attorney Carol Arnold, court records show.

Arnold did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday morning.

Davis, an alleged member of the South Side Crips, has been held at the Clark County Detention Center since he was indicted in September on a murder charge. Prosecutors have accused him of being the “on-ground, on-sight commander” responsible for orchestrating the drive-by shooting that fatally injured Shakur and wounded Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight.

Investigators have claimed that the shooting was part of an ongoing feud between the South Side Crips and the Bloods-associated Mob Piru gang, and was carried out to exact revenge on Shakur and Knight for a fight at the MGM Grand involving Shakur and Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson.

Davis has been charged with a count of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang. Prosecutors have claimed that Davis confessed to his involvement in the killing in his 2019 co-written book, “Compton Street Legend,” and in recent interviews that have been posted to YouTube.

A Las Vegas judge set bail at $750,000 for Davis earlier this month. Following the hearing, special public defenders Robert Arroyo and Charles Cano said they expected Davis will be able to post the bail amount, but that they were unsure when that would occur.

Davis’ trial is currently set for June, although both the defense and prosecutors have said the trial date could be delayed as both sides review the case’s extensive evidence.

