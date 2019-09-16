Suspect in UNLV student’s death appears in North Las Vegas court

The 21-year-old man accused of killing UNLV student Paula Davis, his ex-girlfriend, appeared in court for the first time early Monday.

Giovanni Ruiz, accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, appeared in court (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Giovanni Ruiz (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Giovanni Ruiz, right, a UNLV grad student accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Paula Davis, appears at the North Las Vegas Justice Court with his attorney, Gabriel Grasso, during his arraignment on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Giovanni Ruiz, a UNLV grad student accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Paula Davis, appears at the North Las Vegas Justice Court during his arraignment on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Paula Davis, 19, was found fatally shot at a North Las Vegas park on Sept. 6, 2019. Her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Giovanni Ruiz, was arrested Sept. 10, 2019, in connection with her death. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chief Deputy District Attorney, Marc Digiacomo, left, addresses the court as Giovanni Ruiz, a UNLV grad student accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Paula Davis, looks on during his arraignment at the North Las Vegas Justice Court during on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The 21-year-old man accused of killing UNLV student Paula Davis appeared in court for the first time early Monday.

Giovanni Ruiz stood stoic, largely avoiding glances around the North Las Vegas courtroom. In the gallery quietly sat 19-year-old Paula Davis’ father, Sean, holding a notebook.

Ruiz faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon. He was arrested four days after Paula Davis was found shot to death inside her family’s van at a North Las Vegas park.

The same day he was booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center, detectives found a semi-automatic handgun and a receipt for the weapon hidden inside a suitcase in Ruiz’s home, according to an arrest report. It was purchased two days before Davis was killed.

According to the report, the two had dated, but Paula Davis tried to break up with Ruiz days before she was found, her family told police. She had described him as possessive and jealous, according to an arrest report.

Ruiz’s attorney, Gabriel Grasso, said in court Monday that Ruiz had been living with his family at the time of his arrest.

He also was working part-time as an accountant, doing contract work for the government, though Grasso did not provide more details. Ruiz is a graduate accounting student at UNLV.

Grasso said he filed a motion to prohibit police officers from speaking to the media about the case. A copy of the motion was not available Monday, but a hearing on the matter is slated for next week.

After the hearing, Grasso said it was too early to comment on the case.

Outside the courthouse Tuesday, Paula Davis’ father said the family had welcomed Ruiz into their home. He would come over often and participate in family activities.

Now though, if he could talk to Ruiz, he’s not sure what he’d say.

Ruiz is due in court again next Monday.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.