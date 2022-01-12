Suspected killer of woman whose body was dumped in desert faces judge

A 21-year-old man accused of killing a woman and leaving her body in the desert near Sloan appeared in court on Wednesday.

Albertt Monterio, who faces a murder charge in connection with a woman's body found in the desert, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday Jan. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Justice of the Peace Pro-Tempore Holly Stoberski ordered Albertt Monterio to be held without bail until public defenders could file paperwork arguing for him to receive bail. Monterio was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday after he was extradited from Torrance, California.

Monterio answered “yes” on Wednesday morning when Stoberski asked if he understood the charges he faces.

He is charged with murder with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon in connection with 24-year-old Nicole Jackson’s death, court records show.

Monterio told police that on Sept. 10, he was planning on traveling back to California from Las Vegas when he arranged to meet a sex worker near Amigo Street and East Cactus Avenue, according to his arrest report. He said he planned to take the woman’s car, but thought she was resisting him.

“Albertt said to (the woman) ‘I’m sorry’ and then shot her three times,” police said.

Monterio drove her car to a location near Sloan, where he left her body in a dirt patch covered with a blanket, the report said.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Jackson died of gunshot wounds of the head and torso. Her body was found on Sept. 11, two days after her boyfriend reported her missing.

Monterio was arrested in Torrance on Sept. 18 after he drove away from police and crashed into several other cars, according to the arrest report.

Stoberski ordered Monterio to appear for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 16.

