California man charged with killing Las Vegas escort, stealing her car

A Southern California man is accused of killing an escort in Las Vegas and stealing her car after dumping her body near Sloan.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Southern California man is accused of killing an escort in Las Vegas and stealing her car after dumping her body near Sloan.

Albertt Monterio, 21, was arrested Monday on a warrant and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on murder and robbery charges, according to jail records.

Monterio told police that on Sept. 10 he wanted to travel back to California from Las Vegas so he arranged to meet a sex worker near Amigo Street and East Cactus Avenue, according to an arrest report released Tuesday morning. He said he planned to take the woman’s car, but felt she was resisting him.

“Albertt said to (the woman) ‘I’m sorry’ and then shot her three times,” police said.

Monterio told police he drove the woman’s 2007 BMW to a location near Sloan, where he dragged her to a dirt patch and covered her body with a blanket. Police said he stole her cell phone, cash and car and drove to California that day.

The woman was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Destiny Nicole Jackson, 24. She was pronounced dead Sept. 11, when she was found, from gunshot wounds of the head and torso.

Police said Jackson was reported missing on Sept. 9 by her boyfriend after she dropped him off and never returned to pick him up.

Monterio was initially arrested Sept. 18 in Torrance, California. When officers attempted to pull over the BMW, police said Monterio drove off, eventually crashing into several cars and injuring another person. He ran from the crash and was arrested nearby, according to the arrest report.

Inside the BMW, detectives found a cellphone, blood and two guns matching shell casings found near Jackson’s body.

Monterio is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.